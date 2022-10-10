JOPLIN, Mo. — Bicycles are currently the focus of a transportation planning effort that would connect Joplin to Bella Vista, Arkansas, and beyond.

The project would create Bike Route 51, which is designed to chart a path from New Orleans to Minnesota.

The focus in Southwest Missouri is not only finding the right connection from the Arkansas state line to Joplin, but to also make it’s safe.

“Once you get into town you’ve got to get things like commerce, they’ve got to be able to replenish their inventory of supplies, lodging, camping, whatever it is that they’re looking for. So we’re actually working with the counterparts down in Arkansas in laying out a route between there and Joplin primarily using US-71,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Director.

Once Bike Route 51 is approved, it would become the third federally recognized route in Southwest Missouri, along with Bike Route 66 and Bike Route 76.