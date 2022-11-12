JOPLIN, Mo. — After 15 years of a vision in the making, Joplin has a home for performing arts.

This afternoon, around 1,000 community members got a look at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” for its opening celebration.

The community even got to see some of the first performances in the “Beshore Performance Hall.”

The vision for this facility started in 2007 and after years of planning and perfecting, the arts community broke ground on the 19,000,000 facility in 2021.

Officials with the complex say this facility alone plays a huge role in the arts and culture and economic development.

“We found that the arts are a $5,400,000 industry in Joplin. Employing you know, over 190 different people in our community and giving back through various means and so, the arts really mean business in Joplin,” said Emily Frankoski, Executive Director, Connect2Culture.

“It’s a place people can come together in the art and culture from our area. Just being able to support local artists, local performers and then not only that but reaching out our state of the art building will allow us to bring exhibits in from all over the world,” said Heather Lesmeister, Executive Director, George Spiva Center for the Arts.

The performance hall is already planning plenty of events for the following year.

For more information or to see a list of performances, visit the Connect2Culture website, here.

