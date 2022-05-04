JOPLIN, Mo. — On the outside, a home under construction in Joplin may look the same as most others. But it will stand up to Mother Nature much better.

Although it can strike the Four States at any time, severe weather will be one less thing on the mind of the Peay family.

That’s because they’ll be moving into a structure that is specifically designed to standup to Mother Nature’s wrath more so than most homes.

“Knowing now that my roof now is a lot more safer or a lot easier to stay if something where to happen that way, but it gives you a good sense of mind you don’t have to leave your home going into a shelter somewhere or away from the neighborhood into a shelter, you can stay right here,” said Charles Peay, Habitat Home Recipient.

The inside and outside of the house looks much like any other home — but it’s how the walls are made, and how they link into the roof that separates it from others.

From the inside out, they’ll start with a typical layer of dry wall, followed by a layer of styrofoam, four inch thick concrete, another layer of styrofoam, followed by stucco.

The technique is called “ICF” — short for “insulated concrete forms.” And it’s one of the first of it’s kind in the state of Missouri.

“The difference between a conventionally wood framed home is that there is two foam forms, one on the outside, one on the inside, and inbetween the forms is poured in place- concrete that replaces what’s typically the wood that make up the wall system,” said Fred Malik, Managing Director, FORTIFIED Products.

“This is our first time building an ICF house and it’s been a learning process and one we’ve found to be very interesting to build that. We would like to do it again in fact we’re going to be starting another ICF house in Oronogo and we look to get FORTIFIED designation with that as well. We also just began our first duplex, and that duplex will also have FORTIFIED status as well with it,” said Scott Clayton, Director, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity.

And with the increase in the cost of traditional home building products, Clayton says it’s a slightly higher investment but definitely worth it.

“We’re going to be a little bit more in building it this way, but not a significant amount, and with what we add when it comes to strength, the energy savings that you’ll have, the noise that is virtually eliminated with this kind of construction. There’s a lot of great aspects with spending just a little bit more,” Clayton said.

Construction on the house could be finished by June.