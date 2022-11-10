JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again.

The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th and 26th Streets is closed due to a gas line break.

Drivers must choose a different route as crews say they don’t know yet how long it will be closed. Connecticut Avenue is already packed with more cars since the closure of Range Line Rd.

For the time being, drivers will need to find another way to get from north to south on the east side of Joplin. We will keep you posted when crews fix the leak and reopen the road.