JOPLIN, Mo. — A construction project in Joplin is still on pace to be finished by the end of the year.

Construction crews conducted the first of two concrete pours on the bridge deck and driving surface of the Range Line road and Kansas City Southern Railroad bridge.

The second and final pour is scheduled to take place later this week, weather permitting.

The scheduled completion date for the $6,200,000 project is still mid to late December.