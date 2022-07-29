JOPLIN, Mo. — Today was a monumental day for the educational journey of some local students.

21 students to be exact.

They made up the fourth ever graduating class from the Compass Academy Network Enrichment Program. It’s a month-long summer program based in Joplin that works to enhance students’ knowledge of subjects like math, art, and literature.

It’s open to students around the area that just completed the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade.

The organization works with local schools year-round to offer resources and recruit students for the summer program.

Local student Keylieanna Archie found out about it through a career fair.

“So, I thought it sounded cool. My friends that went last year told me about it and I thought it seemed really cool, so I just came,” said Archie.

“We just know that schools do everything that they can with the time that they have and everybody wishes that they could do more. So, we’re here to offer any added support and supplement what’s already happening in schools,” said Mary McDonald, Executive Director, Compass Academy Network.

Currently, the month-long enrichment program is offered on the campus of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin.

McDonald says the organization is actively looking to expand to more locations around the area.

For more information about their summer program, click here.