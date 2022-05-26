JOPLIN, Mo. — More travelers out on Four State roadways on the holiday weekend usually means an increase in the number of accidents.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks wants to be ready for that increased need for blood. That’s why the CBCO is hosting a one day drive at their Northpark Mall location.

Belinda Belk says there are more reasons for giving blood on Friday than usual for the event called “The Great Gas Card Giveaway.”

“But the giveaway is a gift card anywhere from $10 to $100 from our friends from Kum & Go and it’s a mystery gift between 10 and $100 plus you get a cool T-shirt of course,” said Belk.

Belk says the hours of Northpark Mall collection center is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood collected by CBCO goes to 44 local hospitals. She says about 200 units are required to meet daily needs, with many more than that on holidays.