JOPLIN, Mo. — Students currently attending Columbia Elementary School in Joplin will have a brand new place to learn next year.

They’ll be moving into Dover Hill Elementary when construction at that site is finished.

But they already have a familiarity with the construction process. Thanks to two area companies, Crossland Construction and Pitsco Education, students were able to do the exact same thing construction workers are doing, only on a much smaller scale.

One incoming student controls a crane toy.

Students could write their name on a tile and help assemble a miniature building

Two girls help lower a tile into place.

“And gave them the opportunity to make six inch by six inch square walls out of plaster of paris, they decorated them, designed them and they were able to then to take a Pitsco Education crane built out of our robotics system and they actually simulated the process of placing their pre-cast wall into a foundation,” said Matt Frankenbery, Pitsco Education Vice President.

Crossland is building the new school, as well as several other major projects in Joplin like the Jasper County Court Building and the Corley Performing Arts Center.

Crossland acquired Pitsco back in June.