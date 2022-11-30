JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area Christian college are strapping on the tap shoes and practicing their high notes, as they prepare to put on the annual Christmas musical. The music department at Ozark Christian College (OCC) in Joplin held a full dress rehearsal tonight (11/30) for this year’s Christmas production, “Holiday Inn: The Musical.” The student production is based on the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn” by Irving Berlin.

The crew of 20 OCC students had 12 weeks to learn not only the songs and their lines, but also how to tap dance. Those on stage are supported by a crew of 25 off state, which are made up of OCC students and staff; all working hard behind the curtain to bring their annual Christmas musical to life.

“They’re doing lifts and dances and singing along with it, which just makes it fantastic. So you’re going to be toe tapping, singing the songs, and just amazed at what these kids are capable of doing,” said Ozark Christian College Music Director, Rachelle Hafer.

“This show just really embodies that joy of Christmas and everybody laughing and dancing, even though we don’t really sing and dance in real life (laughs), but like, just that joy and liveliness and the magic of Christmas, I really think that this show just brings that to life,” said cast member, Erika Moore.

Performances run this Thursday, December 1st, through Sunday, December 4th. Evening shows start at 7:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. matinees will be held Saturday and Sunday.

Show tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets can only be purchased online, which you can buy, HERE.