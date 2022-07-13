JOPLIN, Mo. — A planned bridge closure for next week in Joplin has been delayed.

MoDOT had planned to close Joplin’s Rangeline Road bridge over Kansas City Southern Railroad on Monday, July 18th for a replacement. However, scheduling issues have forced the project to be delayed for the time being.

The current bridge (built in 1976) was supposed to be cleared in a demolition by contractor crews so that a wider, higher, and shorter bridge could take the old one’s place. Funds for the project came from Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million bridge focus program.

A new date for the project has not yet been announced.

Traffic was expected to be impacted for a maximum of 87 calendar days, according to MoDOT’s website page for the project. The project would cost an estimated $6.2 million.