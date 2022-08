JOPLIN, Mo. — East 12th Street between Iowa Avenue and Indiana Avenue has been closed to replace a sanitary sewer main in the vicinity of a Kansas City Southern Railroad crossing. The road will be fully closed, and detours will be in place for the duration of the work.

The closure is expected to last throughout this week.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the work area.

For questions, please contact Chris Parker, Sanitary Sewer Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1584.