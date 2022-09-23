JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Hall sees a big drop in sales tax revenue for the month of September. The check from the State of Missouri is down 19% from September of 2021. But workers say the news isn’t all bad.

Last year, September set a record — meaning this year’s total is closer to normal. Concerns over a looming recession also meant city workers had prepared for the overall total to drop.

“We actually budgeted a decrease because – it would be hard to believe that we would have another year like 2021, when we were preparing the budget. But obviously, inflation is pushing everything up,” said Leslie Haase, Joplin City Finance Director.

Which could help boost the 2022 budget. City workers say even with a much lower total this month, the city could end the fiscal year with a modest increase.