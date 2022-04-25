JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is looking to fill more than a dozen positions on various advisory boards and commissions. There are openings on 12 boards and commissions — including the Airport Board, Parks and Recreation Board, and the Conventions and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.

Volunteers will meet monthly to give their input on a number of projects — which will then be given to City Council.

“Boards and commissions is a way to get our citizens involved. Local government is only as good as its community. Because really we are serving our citizens and we want to take care of them in the way that they find proper. We hear a lot of feedback from them and they provide information back to us and give us some good ideas and some input as well as they learn a lot about their city,” said Lynn Onstot, Public Information Officer.

Applications are taken to City Council quarterly for discussion and nominations.

To see the full list of terms, boards and commissions, and to apply follow this link here.