JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council will consider a revised contract with police next week. This would be an update to the agreement negotiated with the Fraternal Order of Police in the spring. The new contract would reduce terms for things like salary, hours worked, and time off.

The city was forced to renegotiate after voters, in August, turned down Proposition Public Safety — the property tax proposal that would have increased funding for both police and firefighters. Council members will discuss the revised agreement during Tuesday’s night’s meeting at City Hall.