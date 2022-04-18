JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin’s cyber security team is working on improving security after last summer’s data breach.

“Ravenii” officials gave a presentation Monday night to City Council during its informal session. The cyber security team has implemented an automated patching service, and new firewalls.

The City has also upgraded procedures, data handling and enhanced virus protection.

“The main thing is that we have now someone other than us watching our network 24/7-365. They are always watching the data and alerting us if they see patterns or activity that doesn’t seem normal,” said Mark Morris, City of Joplin IT Director.

“Ravenii” is planning on working on data recovery, incident response and controlling access for the next quarter.