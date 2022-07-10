JOPLIN, Mo. — Celebration Church is kicking off its Vacation Bible School.

This year’s theme is “Mission Deep Sea” and kids will be learning about bible characters journey and how it can apply to their own lives.

The program will have interactive games, puppet shows and music.

“The pandemic obviously hit everyone hard so we are trying to focus on family and that community. It’s been my experience that it has caused separation and a sluggish mood. So we are trying to have fun and celebrate,” said Kristin King, Celebration Church Children’s Director.

“Our hope is really just that they will have an experience to encounter God and be able to learn a little more about His word and love for them,” said Rachel Tibbles, Celebration Church volunteer.

Camp Celebration is being held Monday through Wednesday from 6p.m. to 8p.m.