JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin area has many antique stores to choose from, for anyone who likes to take a trip down memory lane, but one of them allows you to help your community at the same time.

With the holiday season right around the corner, shoppers have already started their Christmas shopping, and in some cases that means searching for new Christmas decorations.

“Both, so we have some of the new ornaments, and we have ornaments from years past,” said Annette Thurston, Exec. Director, Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

Booth 55 inside the Southside Antique Mall, for example, is fully stocked with those types of items, and buying them not only helps add to someone’s decor, they also benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

“And so our Christmas ornaments that are part of “Gift of Light, Gift of Love” we transfer to the booth, Booth 55, and so our general public can now own those ornaments and all of the sales actually benefit Ronald McDonald House of the Four States,” said Thurston.

But that’s not the only non-profit that has items for sale offered inside the antique mall. Other non-profits include the Joplin Humane Society, Joplin N.A.L.A., Watered Gardens, Lafayette House, and Wildcat Glades.

Beth Moody says it’s Southside’s way of giving back to the community that has supported the business for so many years.

“To help out different organizations and to just make, you know, everyone aware that we do have places for you to come if you want to donate or if you want to you know help whatever organization we have,” said Beth Moody, Southside Antique Mall.

By the way, these displays aren’t just for the holiday season, they’re open year-’round.