JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Kiwanis Club of Joplin,” presented a check to “Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri” on Tuesday for a little more than $2,200. It came during the club’s Christmas party at “Twin Hills.”

The money came from the club’s annual golf tournament, which was held in August.

“That’s what we’re all about. That’s what we’re here for, we, we do a lot of different givings within, you know, scholarships and just different programs throughout the community, so that’s what, that’s the main reason that we’re, we’re here,” said Chase Cantwell, Kiwanis Club of Joplin.

“We couldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the local organizations and businesses supporting our organization. Our care is free to families when they need it and so it really takes Kiwanis clubs to step up and help local nonprofits survive, especially in these times when people need more services than ever,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven.

The club’s golf tournament benefits a different local organization every year.

Last year, the money went to the Joplin Family Y.