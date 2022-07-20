JOPLIN, Mo. — Children at a Southwest Missouri church are already impacting their community and changing lives, even at a young age.

Diamond First Baptist Church presented to staff at the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of The Four States with a donation of cash, gift cards, and other items worth nearly $2,700.

The money was raised last week by kids 4 to 12 years old attending vacation bible school at the church.

A bucket was passed around each night to collect money for the organization.

Kids then learned how the money they raised would impact families staying at the house.

“We exist to serve people, serve families, and we want to touch down in their lives, especially in difficult days and times with families who are going through dark times, having family in the hospital, children in the hospital. So, the Ronald McDonald House exists to minister to families in that way, and we want to get behind that and support that,” said Tivis Boothe, Diamond First Baptist Church Senior Pastor.

One of the church’s directors was personally impacted by the Ronald Mcdonald House and suggested the organization for this summer’s VBS offering.