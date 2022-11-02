JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people found deceased on Monday by the Joplin Police Department have now been identified.

The bodies of 35-year-old Stacy Rush, of Joplin and 35-year-old Eric Stampfli, of Grove, were discovered at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. Monday night. Police have not released any information regarding the deaths other than to say they are actively investigating and requesting information from the public.

Police confirm a child was present at the time the victims died. The child was not involved and was uninjured. Autopsies for the two adults have been scheduled for Thursday*, at 10:30 AM in Springfield.

Court records show Rush filed for divorce in August, from her husband, who is not one of the deceased found in the home. The divorce trial was scheduled for Monday, the day Rush and Stampfli were found dead. It was noted in court records that the trial was cancelled because a proposed settlement was filed.

As of 11 AM Wednesday, authorities confirm that they have located a possible murder suspect involved with the case.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

**Editor’s note: Authorities have moved the autopsy to Thursday.