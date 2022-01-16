Chanute, Kan. teen arrested on suspicion of burning residence

Joplin News

19-year-old John Wasielewski III was arrested Friday according to CPD

by: , KSNW

Posted: / Updated:

CHANUTE, Kan. — A Chanute, Kansas man has been arrested following a structure fire that police say they believe was started intentionally.

According to Chanute Police Department, 19-year-old John Wasielewski III was arrested on Friday morning following a call to dispatch regarding a structure fire in the 1500 block of W. 3rd St. in the city limits.

  • Arrested on suspicion of the following:
  • Aggravated Arson
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child
  • Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Minor in Possession of Alcohol

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

This is a developing story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories