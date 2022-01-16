Chanute, Kan. teen arrested on suspicion of burning residence

CHANUTE, Kan. — A Chanute, Kansas man has been arrested following a structure fire that police say they believe was started intentionally.
According to Chanute Police Department, 19-year-old John Wasielewski III was arrested on Friday morning following a call to dispatch regarding a structure fire in the 1500 block of W. 3rd St. in the city limits.
- Arrested on suspicion of the following:
- Aggravated Arson
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
- Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer
- Minor in Possession of Alcohol
This is a developing story.