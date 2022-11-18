JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States.

This year, the transportation company plans on moving multiple loads of wreaths to Fort Scott, KS, San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX and Arlington, VA. On National Wreaths Across America Day (December 17th, 2022) CFI will participate in wreath laying ceremonies in Webb City, Branson, Fort Scott, KS, San Antonio, TX and Arlington, VA.

“For veterans and their families, Wreaths Across America (WAA) is so much more than a wreath placed in December. They know that because of this program and all who support its mission that their loved one will always be remembered, their service will be honored, and their story will be told. Since we were founded in 2007 as a national nonprofit, WAA has grown exponentially in both number of participating locations, and veterans’ wreaths sponsored. In 2021, we had ceremonies held in every state and US territory. We are able to fulfill this mission because of the support and in-kind donations made by the transportation industry. We want all to know how appreciative we are for the help. We cannot do this without these donated loads, period,” said Don Queeney, Director of Transportation at Wreaths Across America.

Last year Wreaths Across America placed more than 2,000,000 veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and beyond, including more than 253,000 wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

