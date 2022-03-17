JOPLIN, Mo. — When a historic Four State building went up in flames more than a year ago, many feared the worst, but thanks in part to the craftsmanship of those who built it, it’s slowly but surely coming back to life.

The roof of the historic Olivia Apartments caught on fire in December of 2020.

After determining the building wasn’t a total loss, Neal Construction started restoration work on the building that dates back to 1906.

Many months later, some of the opulence of the building’s first floor is becoming more and more visible, now that the original roof above it is gone.

“When we initially got here, this part of the roof had fallen onto the floor here and all of this had ended up in the basement, so one of our first projects was to remove all that debris and rebuild it,” says Rob Newsom, Project Manager, Neal Construction.

The rest of the first floor has also been stripped of debris to reveal the amazing workmanship that made the building a community centerpiece.

“The columns behind us here, those were initially made of plaster, and for the plaster to be 115 years old is impressive,” says Newsom.

The same factors hindering the construction of new buildings is at play in the restoration of this one, supply chain problems and lack of an adequate labor force.

When finished, Newsom says it will feature 36 apartments.

He adds it may take a couple of years before the building is ready for occupancy.

In the mean time, the Historic Murphysburg Preservation Group is highlighting the lives of the four women who lived in The Olivia that shared the same last name.

“The first one is Frances Bendelari, and she was married to Arthur Bendelari who built the building and then she went on to a famous singer, sometimes they call it a vocalist, I love that, or soloist and she studied around the country and in Joplin,” says Mary Anne Phillips, Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc.

The remaining three women to be featured are the three daughters of Fred Bendelari, the brother of Arthur.

Both men gained wealth in the mining industry.

You can read more about the Bendalari Women here.