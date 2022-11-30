JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big night for a number of soon-to-be registered nurses.

Ones who were recognized for their dedication and hard work.

They’re graduate nurses from the “Crowder College Nursing Program.”

A total of 25 of them were honored inside the “Freeman Business Center” for completing two years of schooling, as they work towards becoming RNs.

The event was designed much like a signing-day ceremony for student-athletes.

“It’s really exciting. I’m happy that we get to be recognized for all of our hard work and I was excited to be here tonight,” said Nikita Johnson, GN.

“Being a nurse is a hard job, there’s no doubt about that, and so if there’s any way we can pour our resources back into them, we want to do that in any way possible, so just recognizing them tonight to show their dedication, their resiliency, their compassion for patient care. It is huge, and we just also want to celebrate for them coming on to Freeman,” said Madison Cornwell, FHS.

“My advice is that you can do it. I’m a mom of one and I made it through the program and I feel like anything, anyone can do it,” said Johnson.

Next up for these nurses is the “National Council Licensure Exam”, aka the “NCLEX.”

Once they pass it, they’ll become registered nurses.