JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon.

This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show.

Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors.

The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket to win a free item from a vendor.

And it’s all put together by the school’s parent-teacher association group.

“Well, this event goes towards directly for our students and for our staff to help them on different activities. Reading materials, things like that, technology. And so just a great way to give back to our students and our staff here at school. We can’t be more appreciative of our PTA parents,” said Kris Garrett, Principal.

The craft show has been one of the school’s largest fundraisers for over three decades.