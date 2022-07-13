JOPLIN, Mo. — As if saving a life isn’t enough of an incentive to donate blood, now there’s another one.

Donate blood at the CBCO collection site in the North Park Mall this week and get a free t-shirt and two free tickets to a Springfield Cardinal’s game while supplies last.

It’s part of the 18th annual Bleed Red Blood Drive. Michelle Teter with CBCO says donors also get one free admission into the Ozark Empire Fair.

“You know, we need donors to step up to the plate. Summer is challenging for sure. We get 40% of our donations from high school and college students so when they’re out for the summer, we have some challenges. So, we kind of rely on community members to get out and donate,” said Teter.

The promotion runs through Friday of this week and the general admission baseball tickets are for the July 29th or 30th game.

The hours for the mall collection site are 11 AM to 6 PM Monday through Thursday and Friday 8 AM To 2 PM.