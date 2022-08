JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents can do more than just grab a snack or fill their tank at area Casey’s General Stores. As part of its “Cash for Classrooms” program — it’s giving customers the chance to help K-12 public and private schools across its 16-state footprint. They can simply round up to the nearest dollar at the register. Money raised will go towards everything from needed classroom materials, to school projects.

Last year, the program awarded one million dollars to benefit 89 schools.