JOPLIN, Mo. — A convenience store chain is making it easy to donate back-to-school items for kids in the Joplin School District. You can drop off school supplies at any one of ten Casey’s locations in the Joplin area, including two in Duquesne. Boxes will be placed inside those stores near the register to collect items.

Rangeline and Zora Manager Mike Snearly says customers can drop off donations purchased inside Casey’s, but they’ll also take items purchased at other stores.

“Any school supplies, crayons, glue, pencils, pens, papers, notebook paper, just you know, whatever school supplies, scissors, anything that can be helpful for the children,” said Mike Snearly, Casey’s Store Manager.

“They actually reached out to us and want to be a partner in the community to help our community members’ lives every day, and we appreciate that. That’s something that we’ve tried to build in the community. We got lots of partners, but new partners, reaching out on their own, that’s fantastic,” said Jeff Koch, Board of Education President.

You can also contribute to the cause by rounding up your in-store purchases to the nearest dollar at any Joplin/Duquesne Casey’s.

You can find a Joplin Casey’s at the following addresses:

1904 E. 20th St.

403 N. Main St.

2808 W. Seventh St.

2604 N. Rangeline Road

201 S. Maiden Lane

5869 N. Main St.

2764 W. 32nd St.

4800 S. Rangeline Road

Or these Duquesne locations:

3950 E. 20th St.

3950 E. Seventh St.