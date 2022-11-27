JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs.

A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil.

It’s a way to honor the five lives lost and the several injured after a gunman opened fire at the club last weekend.

The “JOMO Pride” group says it’s important that all voices are heard as the losses last weekend impacted many all over the country.

“I think, you know, us coming together as a community, you know, and showing strength, we feel what they feel. Just because we’re not in the same city doesn’t mean that we don’t have pain for what they’re going through,” said Stephanie Marsh, JOMO Pride Organizer.

The evening concluded as each victim’s name was read out loud before a “silent walk.”