JOPLIN, Mo — A local bank is working on more than just deposits, withdrawals and consumer loans.

Oak Star Bank in Joplin is currently in the midst of a food drive for Bright Futures Joplin.

The bank opened its doors at 20th and Connecticut in 2020. Representatives are asking customers to donate non-perishables that can be given to children through the Bright Futures backpack program.

“We’re really excited to kind of dip our toes in and get to know the different services that are offered all around our city and see how we can help,” said Abbie Berryann, Oak Star Bank.

“Our numbers keep rising for the number of kids that need a weekend food bag because they are maybe likely only eating when they’re at school. and so its just more and more important to be able to give these kids some nutrition over the weekend so they’re ready for school on Monday,” said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin.

The bank’s food drive runs through the end of this month.