No officers were injured after a male suspect fired a weapon at police

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department released the name of the man arrested after a pursuit Thursday.

With the use of SWAT following a violent chase on Schifferdecker, JPD was able bring into custody 32-year-old Jonathan A. Green, of Maumelle, Arkansas.

Green faces charges for 1st Degree Assault on Law Enforcement, Armed Criminal Action, and Resisting Arrest (Felony).

During the chase, Green fired shots at pursuing officers before stopping his vehicle – only to fire more still when JPD attempted to arrest him at first. No one was injured in the incident.

Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police

JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop.

The driver of that vehicle was an adult male.

Sergeant Ketrina Jones with the Joplin Police Department said the suspect refused to pull over and fired two shots at officers, before leading them on a pursuit.

No officers were stuck by the gunfire.

Sergeant Jones said no shots were returned by Joplin Police, who then gave chase to the vehicle, southbound on Schifferdecker Avenue.

The pursuit came to an end about half-a-mile south of 32nd and Schifferdecker, on Coyote Drive.

Once the vehicle stopped, Sergeant Jones said the driver, who was the only occupant, refused to follow orders by police and exit the vehicle.

That’s when the Joplin Police Department activated their SWAT team.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the suspect exited the vehicle without incident.

Schifferdecker Avenue from 32nd Street to McClelland Boulevard was shut down while the scene remained active.

The male suspect is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail and charges are expected to be filed.

We’ll have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.