JOPLIN, Mo. – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 at mile marker 4.6 is littered with debris from what law enforcement personnel are calling, “a serious traffic accident.”

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday (6/5), which prompted the closure of eastbound I-44 from the Highway 43 exit, to the Main Street offramp.

| LIVE: Facebook Live Report From Crash Scene, HERE

The Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene, combing through the wreckage debris.







At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the incident, or if there were any injuries.

For information on when the eastbound lanes of I-44 will re-open, visit the Missouri Department of Transportation’s “Travelers Information Map” located on their website, which you can find HERE.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.