JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to a water main break, some residents in south Joplin are under a boil advisory.

The advisory comes after water pressure dropped in a limited area following the main break. Missouri American Water said this advisory – not order – only applies to certain areas.

Those residents affected should receive a notification from the utility company as a CODE RED, they stated in a release:

“At this time we are asking customers to bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing. The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until water quality samples confirm that the water remains safe for consumption. Precautionary boil water advisories normally last about 48 hours.“ Missouri American Water

This precautionary measure affects roughly 150 customers. More information on local boil advisories/orders can be found on MAW’s website here, under the Alerts Section.