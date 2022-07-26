JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department confirmed they found the body of a man Tuesday morning.

Officers discovered the body near the trolley stop at 26th St. and Maiden Ln. around 7:00 AM. Reportedly, he had been moving sometime prior according to neighbors.

JPD at the trolley stop near 26th & Maiden Ln. where a body was found, Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

No signs of trauma were found, Sergeant Gauss with JPD confirmed.

Currently, investigators believe the man to be homeless and in his 30s or 40s. Identification is pending.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.