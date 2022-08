JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.

In Missouri, they’re most often found here in the southwest region — as well as in the bootheel. But more people are seeing them as some migrate farther north.