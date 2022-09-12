JOPLIN, Mo. — A local blood center is celebrating a successful partnership that, in turn, provides assistance to people in almost every state. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered with blood centers around the U.S. to form the “Blood Emergency Readiness Corps” or the “BERC.” The group was established one year ago on Monday, and CBCO joined in March of this year.

“It was created so that, to prevent shortages if something major would happen, like a tragedy or mass-casualty, things like that, so that there’s not a shortage. So, it started with 7 agencies and it’s grown to 33,” said Michelle Teter, Media Relations Representative, CBCO.

And because of the partnership, CBCO was able to send seven units of O-negative blood to Uvalde, Texas during the tragic school shooting this year.

“The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is on call. So, when we’re on call, we set blood aside on a shelf just in case we get the call during that week, and it just so happened during the Uvalde casualties we were on call. And so, we had blood set aside and then that was activated, and it went down there,” she added.

Local donors were eager to help out after learning about the fateful incident.

“Our main mission as the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is to provide blood locally to the hospitals here in Joplin. But in a sense of a tragedy, we are on call to disperse it to, you know, a mass casualty, wherever it may be. We know our donors kind of have that calling, to give out and to help if the tragedy arises and it kind of, you know, feels like they’re helping in a tragedy. And if you had donated recently, then you know it could have been your blood that was sent,” Teter said.

If you’re interested in donating blood to CBCO, you can always do so at the Northpark Mall location.

There is also another blood drive opportunity by CBCO on September 26th at the MSSU campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.