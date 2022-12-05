JOPLIN, Mo. — Local groups are working together to make sure less fortunate kids have a merry Christmas.

20 bicycles were donated by the “Cummins Inc” corporate team.

Employees of the Joplin facility then partnered up with “United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas” to distribute the bikes to various local non-profits.

Those groups will then distribute them to selected clients who have children, and who are unlikely to receive a Christmas present.

“The really cool thing about it is that Cummins encourages their employees to give back. and so these bikes all showed up on a pallet and boxes and last Thursday, all of the staff here at Cummins came out and assembled the bikes, put them together, and got them ready for us today,” said Duane Dreiling, United Way of SWMO/SEKS.

The donated bicycles also come with helmets and locks.