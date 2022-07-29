JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is searching for answers following another shooting that took place Thursday night.

Reports of gunshots were received by JPD’s Emergency Communications Center around 11:23 PM for the area of C Street and N. Wall Ave.

Responding officers did manage to find spent shell casings and talk to the victim who stated he was on a bicycle when he was followed by a white car. That car would then bump the bicycle he was riding, knocking him off.

The victim said after he was thrown from his bicycle, a passenger in the car fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 417-623-3131.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.