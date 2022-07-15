JOPLIN, Mo. — Next year marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of the City of Joplin.

Several special events are planned to mark that milestone, including a tribute concert honoring Percy Wenrich, a famous ragtime singer, musician, and songwriter from Joplin.

Steve Spracklen will play the role of Wenrich but he needs to find a woman to play the role of Wenrich’s wife, Dolly Connoly, who became a famous ragtime singer.

Spracklen says he isn’t necessarily looking for a woman of any particular age group.

“Not really, no, just looking for somebody who’s enthusiastic about it and can do a good job for us,” said Spracklen.

Spracklen would like to cast the part of Dolly Connoly as soon as possible.