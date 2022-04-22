JOPLIN, Mo. — One way of helping the environment is by keeping items out of the landfill. That’s one of the goals of the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Members of the MSSU women’s basketball team donated their time on this earth at the facility.

Instead of throwing building products out, they can be taken to the Restore and reused by other people.

“We’re here getting, helping move stuff so it doesn’t end up in landfills and just be able to give back to the community that has supported us so much,” said Kaitlin Hunnicutt, MSSU Woman’s Basketball Team Member.

MSSU athletes have been volunteering their time at the Restore for several years now.