JOPLIN, Mo. — A fire consumes an apartment building in Joplin Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 5:40 AM at 1921 East 9th Street after a fourplex caught fire. Firefighters from four Joplin fire stations responded to the incident, and two ladder trucks to battle the flames.

JFD Deputy Chief Andy Nimmo said the scene was under control within about two hours.

Everyone was able to evacuate their apartments safely, but one family said they lost their three cats.

One mother, having just fed her baby, said she heard her doorbell ring and looked out her window to find a large amount of smoke coming from below. That’s when she got her baby and her animals and escaped.

The fire marshal is at the scene investigating the cause. Authorities reported that windy conditions posed a big problem while putting out the flames.