Driver of car fled the scene, witnesses said

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police said a car hit a motorcycle seriously injuring at least one person.

It happened on Monday just after 11 AM near 7th and Pearl. Police said it appears the car hit the motorcycle.

A woman who was riding on the back of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike. Witnesses said she was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured.

Medics transported at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses added that the car fled the crash.

Joplin Police said they are still working to determine exactly what happened.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.