JOPLIN, Mo. — A new scholarship fund at MSSU received a financial boost Tuesday. The Arvest Foundation donated $5,000 to the Missouri Southern Foundation. The money will go into the Ben Cooper and Jake Reed Memorial Scholarships. Both were established this summer in honor of Joplin’s two fallen police officers.

“It’s very humbling. Life has a way of keeping you grounded, and when we think about the sacrifice that these two men made, this is a humbling experience to accept this money on their, on the behalf of Missouri Southern,” said Sallie Beard, Former MSSU Foundation President.

“We remember the sacrifices that both of these guys made, but at the same time, while we remember it, we honor the sacrifice that they made and this allows us to put in place students that can hopefully carry on the legacy that these two officers had,” said Dr. Tim Wilson, MSSU Criminal Justice Dept. Chair.

The two scholarships will be awarded to students prior to the 2023 fall semester.