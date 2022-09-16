JOPLIN, Mo. — The Arvest Foundation continues to invest in the community.

On Thursday, that involved a $5,000 donation to Shine Joplin, a local nonprofit that provides work, a sense of purpose, dignity and respect for adults with disabilities.

The money will be used to purchase some new engraving equipment.

“We want to give people with disabilities a chance to work and do things that they can be proud of, that they can show their friends and their neighbors and other people in the community and say look, I can make this. And so by trying to do artists and stuff and craft work and bake things they can have something they can be proud of and say, hey I made this,” said Tom France, Board President for Shine Joplin.

“Money specifically is going to go to a piece of equipment that is meant for engraving and it will be able to us that engraving equipment to allow them to engrave things so that they can then sell it,” said Austin Hyslip with Arvest.

Hyslip added the company is very intentional with giving back to organizations that impact the community.