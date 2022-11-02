JOPLIN, Mo. — The Lafayette House in Joplin became the latest recipient of funding from the Arvest Foundation.

The money will be used towards some of the domestic violence shelter’s general operations.

The Lafayette House also helps those struggling with the effects of sexual assault and substance use disorders.

This grant is an opportunity to potentially fill funding gaps in places like staffing, office supplies for employees, and items for clients.

“Every donation matters, and it’s accumulating, and so one donation paired with another makes a huge difference. And so, our clients see that and our staff sees that. We have a building that is a hundred years old and all of those things make such a huge difference from our daily operations. And so, having these ‘unrestricted funds’ is going to be huge for the agency,” said Chelsea Conley, Lafayette House Development Director.

Arvest donated $5,000.

“The work that the Lafayette House does in the Joplin area is just incredibly important to the women and men that really need their services. So, anything that the foundation can do to support them and create longevity is something we’re going to want to get behind,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest.

The “Arvest Foundation” gives away thousands of dollars every year to a number of local organizations.