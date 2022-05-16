JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company is the latest success story for a program that helps encourage the creation of new companies and the expansion of existing ones.

Think of it as a business version of a young person getting ready to leave the house and strike out on their own.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce operates two facilities, first, this one, the Newman Innovation Center and the ATTC across the street.

“And we want to provide those spaces to individuals to be able to really get those businesses launched and then eventually graduate out into their own spaces and grow their businesses,” said Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

A good example is PowerShades, which makes indoor and outdoor motorized roller shades. Until a few years ago, the product line was made elsewhere and distributed out of Joplin. But the company took advantage of space inside the ATTC in order to bring the manufacturing process to Joplin.

“As we moved over here, we definitely grown, our business has grown, we’ve outgrown this facility we’re getting ready to move to a new one, and um we’re still doing the same thing, we’re just doing it here ourselves now versus paying someplace else to do it,” said Sandi Carlsen, PowerShades Supply Chain & Logistics Manager.

Two years later they’re ready to move into their own building on South Rangeline.

Carlsen says she’d recommend existing businesses or start ups to consider trying to do the same thing.

“It’s been a great place for us to start up, we were, it was good for us to kind of get our foot in the door as far as manufacturing and it’s definitely, it’s a good location you know right in the middle of town, close to everything. It’s definitely a great location,” said Carlsen.

“We appreciate them expanding in this region because this is what small business and entrepreneurship and investing in that is supposed to do for your community,” said Slifka.