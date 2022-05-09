JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of Four State residents enjoyed the weather and a round of golf Monday, all for a good cause.

It was for the 30th Annual Tournament of Miracles golf event at Twin Hills Country Club. 44 teams were represented over a morning and afternoon flight.

Proceeds from the four-person scramble benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Freeman Health System.

CMN provides assistance to children ages birth to 21 in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

“All this money stays local. It’s our local Children’s Miracle Network, so kids in our area benefit from those dollars. So kids with medical needs, whether they need equipment, services, care. Whatever that is, kids in our area today will benefit directly from this tournament,” said Ryan Melton, Freeman Health System.

Melton says they expect to raise around $65,000 through this year’s tournament.