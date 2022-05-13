JOPLIN, Mo. — Rising food prices are affecting area food pantries.

Officials with Crosslines Ministries in Joplin say those higher prices have led to a drastic increase in the number of people asking for food baskets and a decreasing amount of food donations. They also say they’re seeing a lot of new faces in need of assistance.

“Yeah, right now we’ll seeing a large influx of people who’ve never been to Crosslines before or haven’t been to Crosslines in several years due to the increases, the 11% increase in the cost of food in the past year folks are having to come here,” said Rodney Rambo, Executive Director, Crosslines Ministries.

The nonprofit has an agreement with a grocery provider, allowing it to purchase what they need at a reduced cost.

Officials say the best way to help is financially. If you’d like to make a donation you can follow this link here.