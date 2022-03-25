JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of three Joplin Crossfit gyms came together today to honor the city’s fallen and wounded police officers.

Midwestern Built was the site for a special “Hero Workout.”

In addition to regular members, some area police officers took part in the event — some even did so in uniform.

Gym co-owner, Jason Ansley, said it’s the least they could do, considering everything local law enforcement does for the community on a daily basis.

“And we had the idea to have Jared Swann write the workout today, so we were all able to come together in all of our classes at JOMO Crossfit, Honey Badger, Midwestern Built Carthage, Midwestern Built Pitt, Midwestern Built Bentonville and Midwestern Built Joplin and we’re all doing the same workout today,” said Ansley.

“Oh it’s been absolutely outstanding, this community always comes out and backs us when things like this happen and I think we’re all grateful to have a community that really does supports us,” said Webb City Officer, Jacob Williams.

“And Corporal Cooper and Jake Reed were really good friends of mine, I’ve been doing Crossfit for five years now and anytime a first responder or military goes down, they always honor them with a hero workout, so I thought this was a great way to honor Ben and Jake,” added Sgt. Jared Sawnn of JPD.

Part of the event today included a three minute moment of silence called a plate hold.

Swann said the purpose was to let the community know the department will continue to hold the line and keep the community safe — as well as remember the families of the fallen.