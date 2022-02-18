JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not March Madness, but it’s one of the most important basketball tournaments that takes place in the Four States.

“It’s a great relationship for us, for the City of Joplin, and the Joplin Sports Authority,” said Tim Scott, Missouri Christian School Athletic Association.

If you can’t find a hotel room or a seat at your favorite restaurant in the Joplin area this weekend, this is probably why.

It’s the annual Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Basketball and Cheer Tournament. Over the years it, and two other tournaments have pumped millions of dollars into the local economy in the form of hotel rooms, restaurants, retail, and convenience stores to name a few.

“They average about 400 rooms for each of their festivals, there’s three festivals a year so we’re talking about 1200 rooms they bring in every year, that’s equivalent to almost a million to two million economic impact between Carthage and Joplin and Galena,” said Shaun Buck, Joplin Sports Authority Media Relations.

“And then we’ll come back in May and we have we have boys track, boys baseball, girls soccer, golf, and then we come in October also and have girls volleyball and boys soccer in October,” added Scott.

So how did a tournament that started about 30 years ago in Kansas City, end up in Joplin the last 25?

Tim scott says it’s largely due to all the leg work the Joplin Sports Authority does, coming up with five different venues including Carthage, Joplin East and South Middle Schools, Elevate the Game, and the Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium on the MSSU campus.

“They do a large part of the ground work for us to come down here, from getting venues, getting referees, admissions, concessions, all those things and that’s a big task,” said Scott.